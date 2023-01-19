Coventry bin worker dies while on duty
- Published
A refuse worker has died while collecting bins in Coventry.
The city council said the death happened earlier on Thursday and that it was co-operating with the police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).
The senior member of the collection team died during a residential round on Guild Road in the Foleshill area.
Services have been suspended for the rest of the day to protect the welfare of the crew, Coventry City Council said.
Paramedics were called to the incident involving a refuse collection lorry shortly before 10:00 GMT, said the ambulance service.
The man was found in a critical condition, but sadly nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene, a spokesperson added.
Collections across the city are expected to be affected while the incident is being dealt with.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the senior crew member who has tragically lost his life while at work this morning," a council spokesperson said.
"The Health and Safety Executive has launched an investigation into this tragic incident, and we will be cooperating fully with them and the police as part of that.
"We are offering our full support to the crew involved and the wider workforce," it added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk