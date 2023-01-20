M6 in Warwickshire partly closed after lorry and three cars crash

Both carriageways were affected by the early morning collision, National Highways said

A stretch of the M6 in Warwickshire has been closed after a collision between an HGV and three cars.

The southbound carriageway has been shut between junctions three at Coventry and two near Nuneaton following the crash at about 08:20 GMT.

The collision briefly shut the northbound side of the motorway to allow two air ambulances to land, National Highways said.

Diversions are in place and the closure could last until at least lunchtime.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area if they can and use alternative routes by exiting at junction three and using the A444, A428, A46 to re-join the motorway at junction two.

