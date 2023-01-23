Plans for new Rugby parkway station go on show
- Published
Plans for a new railway station will go on show on Monday.
Warwickshire County Council hopes to see one built close to the A428 Crick Road, near Rugby, on the Birmingham New Street to London Euston line.
If it gets planning approval, the station would have two platforms and parking for 325 vehicles.
Wallace Redford, the councillor for transport and planning, said it would be "an important part of Warwickshire's future sustainable transport".
Access to the station would be from Crick Road and the plans include a taxi drop-off point and a bus stop.
It would be served by two trains an hour, in each direction.
The public consultation, which would come before an application for outline planning permission, is due to run until 20 February.
Mr Redford, Warwickshire County Council's portfolio holder for transport and planning, said the station would make it "easier for those who wish to move away from travel by private car to connect with public transport".
Combined with existing Rugby station, he said the parkway station would support "Rugby's growing population and expansion".
The plans will be available to see on the council's website and at The Barn at Houlton on 3 February and Rugby Central shopping centre on 4 February.