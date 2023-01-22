Leamington multi-storey car park to close
- Published
A multi-storey car park is going to close for safety reasons.
Warwick District Council said it had been monitoring the structure of the Covent Garden car park, in Leamington Spa, for several years.
Parts of the structure were sealed off in 2019 and the council said, more recently, it had concerns about anti-social behaviour there.
The authority is due to discuss the demolition of the building when it meets in February.
Moira-Ann Grainger, the councillor responsible for neighbourhood services, said: "This closure isn't unexpected; with over half of the car park already closed, it has been long recognised that the car park was reaching the end of its useable life."
The car park will close for the final time at 18:00 GMT on 12 February and season ticket holders and permit holders have been offered alternative parking options.
The council said the Covent Garden surface car park would remain open and encouraged people to look at other car parks in the town.
Ms Grainger said: "We are confident that there is sufficient parking in place to offset the temporary loss of spaces."
If the car park is demolished, the council plans to use the site as part of its plans to regenerate the town centre.