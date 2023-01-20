Coventry bin collections suspended after worker dies
Bin collections in Coventry have been suspended until Tuesday after a refuse worker died on shift.
He was collecting bins on Guild Road, Foleshill, on Thursday morning when paramedics were called to an incident said to involve a bin lorry.
Coventry City Council confirmed on Thursday it was co-operating with police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).
The authority said the break in service was to support collection crews.
It added any uncollected waste this week was expected to be picked up at normal times next week.
"Following the tragic events of yesterday and so we can take some time to support all of our crew members, there will be no bin collections today," the council posted across social media on Friday morning.
Five temporary drop-off points accepting household waste, recycling and small electrical items are due to open this weekend.
Residents signed up to a bin collection reminder service have been emailed about the changes.
The worker was found in a critical condition by paramedics but nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene, the ambulance service said.
