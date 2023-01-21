New UCAS application change a 'life-changer' for carers
A woman who highlighted that she was a carer in her university applications said the move helped her to complete her studies.
Bethanie Downing had applied to study psychology at Coventry University whilst she was a carer for her dad.
She said explaining her situation enabled her to access additional support and funding.
New changes to the UCAS application form include sections where carers can detail their personal circumstances.
Ms Downing, who now works as an outreach specialist for the university, said the change would help young adult carers get the extra support they need.
Her dad, who had Huntingdon's Disease, died in March 2021.
"At the time when I applied, there was no way to declare that I was a young carer," she said.
"I knew I that couldn't move away from home, I knew I had to be close to my dad to check in on him everyday.
"Nobody spoke to me about being a young carer, applying to university and what it was like for young carers at university," she added.
She said she had to email each of her university choices separately, to inform them of her caring responsibilities.
"I didn't know if there was any support or what that support was, so when I was applying it was really quite difficult," she explained.
Ms Downing said she was excited to hear of the addition to the form and she hoped it removed barriers for carers wanting to access higher education.
"I am really excited about the changes to UCAS, for the first time ever, applicants are are being asked if they have caring responsibilities," she said.
"I managed to care for my dad and complete a degree and that's a massive achievement."