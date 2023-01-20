Warwickshire road closure for Stoneleigh junction scheme
- Published
A stretch of the A46 in Warwickshire will be closed for the weekend to allow the installation of a new bridge.
The upgrade works are part of the £38m Stoneleigh junction scheme.
The carriageway within Stoneleigh junction near Coventry will close from 23:00 GMT on Friday until 06:00 Monday, with traffic being diverted via exit and entry slip roads.
The scheme aims to reduce regular delays and queueing traffic and improve road safety.
Warwickshire County Council said it was to also ensure the junction had the capacity required to meet future growth in the area.
As well as the bridge, the scheme includes new slip roads to enable a new gyratory system.
Motorists, however, are being told to expect delays during works.
The scheme is being funded by Warwickshire County Council and the Department for Transport, the West Midlands Combined Authority, with contributions from developers.