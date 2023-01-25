Radford: Crews remain after fire broke out above shop
- Published
Firefighters remain at the scene of a fire that broke out above some shops.
West Midlands Fire Service were called to a flat in the Jubilee Crescent area of Radford, Coventry, at about 21:30 GMT on Tuesday.
At its height, about 50 firefighters were tackling the blaze, with one crew still remaining at the site on Wednesday.
Road closures remain in place, with people being asked to avoid the surrounding area.
The fire had broken out in a two-storey flat, with crews battling several challenges, including the collapse of the loft into the first floor of the building.
Coventry City Council has opened a local library to provide temporary shelter for residents who have been evacuated from nearby flats.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.