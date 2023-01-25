CID trainee dismissed for giving information to suspect
A trainee detective constable has been dismissed for sharing police information with a suspect, a misconduct hearing found.
Suki Basi worked for the Rugby CID, which is part of Warwickshire Police.
The hearing on Monday found her guilty of gross misconduct due to breaching "the standards of professional behaviour".
Det Supt Jill Fowler, head of Professional Standards, said Ms Basi "discredited herself and the force".
"The public understandably expects and deserves better," she added. "As police officers we have access to a lot of sensitive information. It is important we only access this data when there is a policing purpose for doing so."
Ms Basi was originally dismissed by the Chief Constable of Warwickshire Police in 2021 following a misconduct hearing but appealed against it and was granted a new misconduct hearing chaired by the Chief Constable of Staffordshire Police.
Police would not confirm Ms Basi's relationship with the suspect.