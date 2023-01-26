Coventry bin collections resume after death of worker
An investigation into the death of an on-shift Coventry binman could take months, the council has confirmed as collections resume five days after the fatality.
The crew member died while on his rounds on Guild Road in Foleshill.
Collections were suspended to support the workforce, the city council said.
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is reviewing the events of last week which the ambulance service said involved a lorry.
A spokesperson for the council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "The HSE investigation could take some months to complete but it is important to note that both the HSE and the police are happy with our vehicles and they are back out working.
"We cannot comment further while the HSE investigation is on-going."
The authority said it would not be naming the man at this stage.
Counsellors remained available to support workers, it added.
