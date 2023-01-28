Amazon strikes: Staff inspired by US union, says Coventry worker
Striking Amazon workers in Coventry say they are inspired by colleagues in the US who have started the company's first-ever labour union.
About 300 staff walked out at Amazon's Coventry warehouse on Wednesday over what they called a "derisory" 5% rise to £10.50 an hour, the GMB union said
But Emma, not her real name, a worker at the site, said UK staff wanted to emulate the US movement.
Amazon said it offered competitive pay which had risen by 29% since 2018.
Last year, workers at a New York warehouse voted 55% in favour of joining the Amazon Labour Union. The group was led by former worker Chris Small, who protested against safety conditions at the retail giant during the pandemic.
Amazon, which has fought against unionisation, plans to appeal against the workers' victory, which was certified by regulators earlier this month.
Coventry worker Emma told BBC Radio 5 Live there was frustration at Amazon being opposed to unions, but she was pleased progress had been made in New York.
"Amazon are very against unions. We're not allowed to talk about it within the building," she said.
She added: "But you know, we look at Chris [Smalls] and Derrick [Palmer] in America and what they've achieved and what's starting to happen in the rest of Europe and why can't we do it, you know?
"We deserve fair pay, and we deserve working conditions that are suitable for humans.
"We want them to listen to us... to our concerns about the health and safety in the building, about the conditions, about how they treat us, about the pay and not just dismiss us and replace us."
'Not seeing children'
Two workers previously told the BBC they were criticised if they had just a few minutes of "idle time".
Emma said she knew of workers choosing to work 60 hours a week "just to make ends meet".
"They're not seeing their families, their children, because by the end of the 60 hours they literally sleep that day and then they're back at work," she said.
Amazon said no-one was forced to work long hours, but there was often voluntary overtime available, "as you would find in any industry".
"We appreciate the great work our teams do throughout the year and we're proud to offer competitive pay which starts at a minimum of between £10.50 and £11.45 per hour, depending on location," an Amazon spokesperson said.
"This represents a 29% increase in the minimum hourly wage paid to Amazon employees since 2018."
In addition, employees were offered benefits "worth thousands more", including private medical insurance, life assurance, and subsidised meals, the firm said.
