Nadhim Zahawi: Stratford-on-Avon residents relieved at sacking
Nadhim Zahawi's sacking from the government has been met with relief by constituents in Stratford-upon-Avon.
Most people told the BBC they thought it was right Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had removed him, with one saying Mr Zahawi "had brought shame on the town".
The MP was sacked as Conservative Party chairman earlier on Sunday after an inquiry by Mr Sunak's ethics adviser.
It came after it emerged Mr Zahawi paid a penalty to HMRC while he was chancellor, over previously unpaid tax.
Sir Laurie Magnus concluded he had not been open about his finances.
Mr Zahawi thanked the prime minister in a statement but did not offer an apology for breaching the rules or mention his tax affairs.
Jill and Bruce Robertson were among residents in his Stratford-upon-Avon constituency who said they were pleased he had gone.
Mrs Robertson said she felt he should have resigned when the issue of his HMRC penalty first came out.
"I think he doesn't lead by example. If he had gone at the beginning of this week he'd have gone with some grace," she said.
Her husband added: "People have been very dissatisfied with him and that he doesn't spend much time here as a local MP."
In his letter to the prime minister, Sir Laurie also criticised Mr Zahawi for not correcting his public statements until January.
Constituent Kevin Hand said it was right Mr Sunak had taken action.
"He hasn't been honest and he's failed in that test of leadership and I think it brings shame on the town and shame on the country and shame on the party that he represents," he said.
Teaching assistant Mea Steventon said: "If he's tried to brush things under the carpet and not declared certain things, then it's obviously deserved isn't it?"
Another resident, Nia Davies, said the time taken by the prime minister to remove Mr Zahawi did not impress her.
"I think Sunak should have moved more quickly. I think he's been forced into the position. It think he should have gone a week ago or whenever the story broke," she said.
