LGBT bar in Coventry seeks new premises amid redevelopment
The managers of a bar predominantly used by the LGBT community say customers will be left without "safe spaces" in the city when it closes.
The Yard Bar is within Coventry's Bull Yard, which is set for demolition and redevelopment under the City Centre South project.
Kieran Jones said despite promises of help and information from the city council, they were now at risk of being unable to find new premises.
Plans to knock down parts of the city centre were approved in 2021 with compulsory purchase orders issued for affected tenants.
New shops, flats and restaurants are set to be built as part of the development.
Mr Jones said he had received only one letter from the council giving a "rough time" of the spring to vacate the premises.
"We've met with developers, we've met with councillors, they've given us certain assurances that they'd be reaching out, and yet they've not reached past the letterbox really," he said.
"We'd have liked help providing us with a new venue, there is still time. It's quite a big thing for our community, the uncertainty, and not knowing where we're going to be," he added.
Matthew Eason, the owner of Glamorous Bar and Nightclub, also in the city, said The Yard was an important part of the city's cultural offer.
The club's closure would "negatively impact" the community as it would limit the space where customers could go, he said.
"Having two venues in the city that support the LGBT+ community means we have enough spaces for people to visit at all times of the day," he explained.
"I also feel that the closure would make Coventry a less desirable city for people from LGBT communities outside of Coventry to visit, as you can't have a 'scene' with just one venue," he added.
He urged the city council to "do what they can" to ensure a new home was found for the business.
