Warwick University event puts spotlight on inclusive cycling
- Published
People will be able to learn about adapted bikes to help disabled riders as a programme of events get under way.
Cycle Assist takes place at Warwick University on Saturday.
It includes talks and discussions about accessibility for cycling in south Coventry, led by Kate Ball, of the charity Wheels for Wellbeing.
Organisers said it would include an opportunity to try assistive and adapted cycles.
The event is part of the university's Resonate Festival and will be followed by Science on the Hill on Tuesday where talks will be on the theme of metals in biology.
Artificial intelligence and how it is found in "surprising places" in people's daily lives is the subject of a lecture on 8 March and there will also be activities in Science Week from 10 March.
Kerry Baker, who leads the programme, said last year's festival was well attended and received good feedback.
"The aim of the Resonate is to share, inspire and intrigue communities, both on and off campus, by creating a variety of opportunities for people to meet, talk and participate. on campus and across the Coventry and Warwickshire region," she said.
