Mary Creagh in bid to become next Coventry North East MP
- Published
Former Labour leadership candidate Mary Creagh is bidding to become the next MP for Coventry North East.
Ms Creagh, who was born in Coventry, was recently photographed in the constituency and has told party members she would consider standing.
The seat is set to become vacant after current MP Colleen Fletcher announced she would retire at the next election.
Coventry North East has been a Labour seat since 1974 with a majority of 7,692 in the 2019 general election.
A number of local councillors are also expected to be interested in the nomination, including deputy Coventry Council Leader, Abdul Khan and councillors Jim O'Boyle and Kindy Sandhu.
Ms Creagh had previously served in Ed Miliband's shadow cabinet as shadow transport secretary and shadow development secretary and was previously the MP for Wakefield, before losing her seat.
She had announced she would run for Leader of the Labour Party in the 2015 leadership election but withdrew her candidacy, with the then leadership race won by Jeremy Corbyn.
Ms Creagh has been approached for comment.