Lifts to be installed at Warwick railway station in £6.8m scheme
A £6.8m scheme to install two lifts at a railway station will begin on Monday and take the rest of the year to finish.
The project at Warwick station is aimed at helping passengers, including those with reduced mobility, to get to platforms 1 and 2, Network Rail said.
It will mean a subway between the platforms will close from 3 March with a diversion signposted, it added.
Platform 1 will also be shortened from 25 February for the works.
Network Rail said the installation will also mean one fewer train calling at Warwick a day.
The services affected, which run to Birmingham Snow Hill, will continue to call at nearby Warwick Parkway and Leamington Spa.
