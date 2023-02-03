Kenilworth driver jailed for driving into man after row
- Published
A disqualified driver has been jailed after he deliberately drove into a man and left him with serious injuries.
Andrew Fawson, 34, from Kenilworth, hit the man in Burton Green in July last year.
The victim suffered multiple fractures to his leg which required surgery and extensive physiotherapy, police said.
Fawson was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison by a judge at Warwick Crown Court.
The injured man had been walking from Meriden to Kenilworth to meet Fawson, who had asked him where he was on the phone, Warwickshire Police said.
As Fawson approached the location, he swerved across the dual carriageway, mounted the verge and drove into him, the force added.
Fawson pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He also admitted driving whilst disqualified, and was banned from driving for seven years and three months.
Det Con Rachel Creswell, of Warwickshire Police, said Fawson was a "dangerous man" who had used a car as a weapon to settle a dispute.
"Fawson can count himself very lucky he was not facing a much more serious charge," she said.