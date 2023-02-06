Man jailed for train sex assault of teenage girl
- Published
A man who sexually assaulted a teenage girl on a train has been jailed.
Ben Pountney attacked the 17-year-old as she sat alone on a train from Stratford-upon-Avon in October 2020.
After asking her about her shoes for a gift idea, he assaulted her before fleeing the train.
The 30-year-old was jailed for 20 months at Warwick Crown Court.
Pountney, of Swallows Meadow, Solihull, pleaded guilty to sexual assault.
'Sleazy behaviour'
He struck up a conversation with the teenager and asked about the shoes she was wearing and her shoe size, claiming he wanted to buy a similar pair for his niece, British Transport Police said.
Pountney was also given a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and put on the Sex Offenders' Register for 10 years.
"His sleazy behaviour is a prime example of the harassment and intimidation of women and girls which we are dedicated to tackling on the network," said Sgt Daniel Hart.