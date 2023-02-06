Coventry City Council takes action over asylum hostel plan
A council has taken planning enforcement action to prevent the government from housing more than 100 asylum seekers in Coventry city centre.
Coventry City Council said it was a "last resort" to stop contractor Serco turning property there into a hostel.
It added a new hostel would pressurise "already over-stretched" resources, saying Serco was running three in the city as things stood.
The Home Office has been contacted for comment.
As turning the site into a hostel would require a formal change of use under planning guidelines, the local authority has used a planning notice to challenge the move, preventing Serco from placing people there for an initial 28 days.
The council said it was proud of Coventry's history as a city of sanctuary, which was open and diverse, but it feared the new asylum seekers would not get the support they needed.
'Fleeing terrible circumstances'
"I cannot stress enough that the issue we have is not with the people that would be placed [here], many of whom are fleeing terrible circumstances that we can barely imagine," said David Welsh, cabinet member for housing and communities.
"Our issue is with the unfair Home Office system that sees cities like Coventry take far more than our share; placing added pressure on an already overstretched local support system with no recurring funding to help pay for it."
Mr Welsh said specialist health services in the city were already struggling to manage the demand from people in existing hostels.
He added the attempt to launch a fourth was taken without council consultation, and it was unclear how long the venture was for and what support services, if any, were available.
Last year, Coventry was among West Midlands councils that sought a judicial review against the Home Office over its dispersal policy. It was withdrawn following a new policy approach by the government.