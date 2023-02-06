Coventry man charged with terrorism offence
- Published
A man has been charged with a terrorism offence after four people were arrested in Coventry last week.
Mohamad Al Bared, 26, has been charged with engaging in conduct in preparation for terrorism under section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.
The Coventry resident is due to appear via video link at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
Three others arrested - a woman, aged 58, a 57-year-old man and a man, aged 18 - have been released without charge.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.