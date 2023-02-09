Big sleep out in Leamington Spa to raise funds for homeless
- Published
A Midlands charity that helps vulnerable adults is running a sponsored sleep out to raise awareness and funds for homeless people.
Helping Hands, based in Leamington Spa, is putting on the event at All Saints' Church in the town centre on Friday.
The annual "big sleep out", now in its eighth year, aims to raise £10,000 for those facing homelessness.
Stacey Calder, fundraising and marketing manager, said more than 50 people were expected to attend.
Helping Hands Community Project was set up in 2015 and supports those in need by providing food and other essentials, as well as opportunities to attain new skills and qualifications.
The sleep out is due to begin at 19:00 GMT on Friday, with security teams and Army volunteers in attendance until the event ends at 07:00 on Saturday.
Ms Calder said the aim of the night on the streets was to raise awareness of homelessness and those who had found themselves in situations such as domestic violence, addiction, poverty or isolation.
She said the charity needed to raise "vital" donations for vulnerable adults to enable them to move on from their circumstances.
"Our local community may hear about it, but they don't really know about people's stories," she said.
"Whilst it might be a cold night, it will certainly be a heart-warming event."
Fundraisers taking part are advised to bring a sleeping bag and quilt and warm and waterproof clothing, in addition to mats and cardboard boxes to sleep on.
They will be joined by a range of speakers, including Leamington Spa mayor, councillor Nick Wilkins, who had previously been homeless.
A soup kitchen will also be available on the night.
Ms Calder described last year's event as "quite successful" and said the fundraising night tends to get bigger each year.
"Nobody expects homelessness in Leamington, but I have to say the public is really giving," she said.
"They might see the odd homeless person in town but actually, it's much bigger than that.
"I wouldn't say it's getting worse, but I'd say it's more hidden."
Ms Calder said a number of employees from local companies had signed up to take part, including building firm Jewsons, estate agents Fine & Country and marketing agency Palmer Hargreaves.
She added that there was also a school in Warwick where children had planned their own charity sleep out.
"We want to get as many sleep outs as we can going - hopefully it just makes people think," she said.