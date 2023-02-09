Coleshill teacher banned after police chatroom sting
A teacher has been banned from education after pleading guilty to sexual communications he thought were with a 13-year-old girl.
Stephen Robinson, 36, who was given suspended jail terms, had in fact been messaging a police officer, when he was in an online chatroom conversation.
He had been employed at Woodlands school, Coleshill, Warwickshire, the Teaching Regulation Agency heard.
His offences in 2021 did not relate to the school, its pupils or staff.
The panel stated the conviction was "a one-off incident... with no evidence of repetition", but it concluded a prohibition order was necessary to keep pupils safe and maintain public confidence in teaching.
Robinson pleaded guilty at Birmingham Crown Court in 2021 to one count of attempting or engaging in sexual communication with a child, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Acted swiftly'
He also admitted attempting, causing or inciting a female child under 16 to engage in a sexual act.
On count one, the teacher was jailed for nine months, suspended for 24 months. In relation to count two, he received a 24-month term, suspended for 24 months. The sentences were concurrent.
Robinson was required to complete a rehabilitation programme, made subject to a sexual harm prevention order for five years and will be required to sign the sex offenders register for 10 years.
Sarah Buxcey, the decision maker on behalf of the secretary of state for education, said he could not teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children's home in England.
A spokesperson for Woodlands school said: "In August 2021, the school were made aware of an allegation against an employee and acted swiftly to deal with the matter, which resulted in the employee leaving our employment.
"We are satisfied that the allegation did not relate to Woodlands school in any way and that no pupils or staff were placed at risk during his employment."
