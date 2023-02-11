Volunteers sought for historic Coventry Charterhouse
- Published
A former monastery that has been saved from ruin needs volunteers to enable public access at open days and special events, an historical trust says.
The Grade I listed Coventry Charterhouse, founded in 1381, has undergone a £10m refurbishment.
Unique medieval and Tudor wall paintings have been part of the extensive restoration along with gardens at the former Carthusian monastery.
An open day is being held on Saturday.
The building was added to Historic England's At Risk Register in 2013 as the organisation said the site was not being fully used, the roof was in poor condition and the "exceptional" wall paintings were under threat.
Repairs began in October 2019 under the guidance of owners Historic Coventry Trust, with more than £4m of funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
All works on the roof and external buildings were finished last year ahead of it becoming a visitor centre.
Elizabeth Bayton, a volunteer with Historic Coventry Trust, said: "I love Charterhouse, and I want everyone else to love it too.
"Being involved in this unique building gives you a sense of pride in our city and its amazing history. It's a very welcoming place to join in."
The Charterhouse is the only Carthusian monastery in the country with intact interiors.
The attraction will include interactive displays charting the site's history.
The restoration was carried out in partnership with the city council and supported by major grants from Historic England and several other trusts and foundations.