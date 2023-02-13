Rapist who groomed teenage girls in Solihull jailed
A rapist who groomed and assaulted two underage girls after picking them up in his car has been jailed.
Wahid Bik, 43, from Solihull, was found guilty of a string of offences including rape between December 2021 and January 2022.
He had befriended the girls and plied them with alcohol and cannabis, West Midlands Police said.
Bik was sentenced to 22 years in prison and 6 years on licence by a judge at Birmingham Crown Court.
He had groomed the underage girls before sexually assaulting them on car journeys, the force said.
And he had also sent messages to one girl where he had asked her to meet up, it added.
'Appalling incidents'
Both victims told police and provided photos from inside his car as well as messages he had sent.
When interviewed, Bik denied responsibility but he was found guilty of crimes including rape and assault by penetration.
He was also found guilty of two counts of attempted rape and three counts of sexual assault.
Bik was placed on the sex offenders register for life following the court hearing on 7 February.
Det Con Charlotte Ford, of West Midlands Police, said: "This was a series of appalling incidents in which Bik groomed vulnerable girls, earned their trust and abused them.
"We take offences like these incredibly seriously and the hard work of the investigating officers meant a strong case could be presented against him in court," she said.
