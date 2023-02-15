Leamington abuse has 'knocked my confidence' says young ref
A 15-year-old boy who referees grassroot football matches, says the abuse from parents on the side line, had "knocked his confidence".
Kai from Lillington Juniors FC in Leamington Spa said the shouting had made him not want to do it any more.
Hundreds of grassroots referees told BBC Radio 5 Live that they fear for their safety.
Kai's dad, Ryan, the chairman of the team, said this had been "happening for years".
"I think it's got worse since we've come out of lockdown... which there is some irony in that because people were calling for football to be back," he said.
Ryan said he had seen parents throwing their arms up at his son, criticising every decision Kai makes and shouting at him, while at an under-nine girls match.
"Then you've got children on the touchline who are also joining in and shouting at him and that stems I think unfortunately from the parents who are setting the example,"he added.
An FA spokesperson said: "We have been very clear that all forms of abuse, whether on or off the pitch, are completely unacceptable, and we will continue to do everything we can to stamp out this behaviour from our game.
"While it is a small minority of people that act in this way, this is still too many. This season The FA launched the new Enough is Enough campaign, making it clear that action will be taken against anyone whose behaviour is unacceptable".
