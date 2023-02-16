The Coventry man who created a roundabout design aged 16
- Published
A man has recalled how he was excited as a teen to learn his sculpture design would adorn a new traffic roundabout in his area.
Will Farrell was at Foxford School in Coventry when project representatives visited, ahead of the sculpture's creation a quarter of a century ago.
There, aged 16, he came up with the city's Blue Ribbon roundabout design.
But 25 years later, and after his grandmother defended him from critics, Mr Farrell had something to confess.
Despite coming up with the distinctive look of unfurled ribbon, he had, he said, not known about the area's ribbon-weaving history.
Instead, he explained, he had simply been thinking big instead of acknowledging the past.
The Longford resident, who was in the sixth form at the time, had had a disagreement with a design team of pupils with whom he was working in the late 1990s.
"With the group, they were wanting to do smaller things... I wanted it to be bigger and a bit more stand out," he said. He struck out on his own, and the rest is history.
Mr Farrell said in the first few months after the sculpture was put up, he "kept looking at it thinking 'is that mine' or 'whose is that'?"
The grand unveiling itself came in 1999, a year after the sculpture's creation, and he remembered how his school's then head of art phoned to tell him to be there to cut the ribbon.
"It was a bit strange, embarrassing I suppose, but also I was very excited to know that... my design was chosen."
However, he explained the final product had changed "slightly" from his "sharper" outline.
He said: "[My design] had a bit more points, jaggedy, but [the sculpture] was like a ribbon swirl... Obviously doing the metalwork on it, it might have been a bit difficult having jagged... edges."
He added he had heard people moan about the sculpture and once his grandmother contacted the Coventry Telegraph newspaper and "wrote in defending me".
He said: "[You've] still got people moaning about it now saying it's an eyesore... 25 years later.
"It's like if you've really got nothing better to moan about, the way the world is and you're moaning about a blue ribbon structure on an island, come on."
