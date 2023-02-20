Man charged over fly-tipping probe at Warwickshire farm
- Published
A man has been charged following an investigation into fly-tipping at a farm in Warwickshire.
Video of waste being dumped in Ansley, Warwickshire, was shared online in September.
At the time, farmer Charlie Goadby told the BBC waste was being abandoned near his land almost every two weeks.
Callum Smith has been charged with depositing without an environmental permit controlled or extractive waste on land.
The 29-year-old, of Brights Road in Nuneaton, will appear before the county's magistrates' court on 3 March, Warwickshire Police said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.