Police divers search Newbold Quarry for missing teen
- Published
Police divers have been searching a quarry following an appeal over a missing 17-year-old boy.
Toby Burwell was reported missing from his home in Newbold-on-Avon on Monday morning.
Warwickshire Police said an urgent search was launched, with one line of inquiry leading to Newbold Quarry.
The force said expert divers were carrying out a search of the site while officers pursued other lines of investigation.
'Open mind'
Det Insp Gareth Unett said: "Residents will have noticed that Newbold Quarry has been cordoned off while we, together with specialist divers and our colleagues at Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service, conduct a search.
"With that said, I would like to make it very clear that we are keeping an open mind as to the whereabouts of Toby.
"We are working around the clock to make sure nothing is missed. Officers and detectives are out in the community, gathering information and speaking with residents.
"I would like to take this chance to renew [Monday's] appeal. Have you seen Toby?"
