Atherstone Shrove Tuesday ball game marks 823rd event
- Published
Hundreds of people grappled in the street for possession of a heavy leather ball as part of a centuries-old Shrove Tuesday tradition.
The Atherstone Ball Game crowned its 823rd winner following the organised melee in in Long Street.
Nearby businesses boarded up their windows in preparation for the two-hour scrum in the Warwickshire town.
Atherstone and Coleshill Police deemed the day a success and praised the community for coming together.
The medieval game honours a match played between Leicestershire and Warwickshire in 1199 when teams used a bag of gold as a ball, which was won by Warwickshire.
The tradition continued and this year, the ball, which was signed by the residents of Atherstone, pays homage to King Charles.
It came to an end at 17:00 GMT when Lewis Cooper was declared the winner because he was in possession of the ball when the final whistle sounded.
Jamie Newbold, manager of Black Horse Pub on Long Street, told BBC CWR: "Imagine the [World Wrestling Entertainment's] Royal Rumble with a massive ball in the middle of it.
"It's pure fighting, there are no rules... but it's done in a very organised way."
Warwickshire Police said: "We are aware the annual Atherstone Ball Game event took place in the town yesterday. No arrests have been made in connection with the event at this time."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk