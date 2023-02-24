The Enemy return home to headline Godiva Festival
- Published
The Enemy have been announced as the headliner for the Godiva Festival in Coventry.
The band, who are originally from the city, will perform on 30 June, 15 years after the release of their number one album, We'll Live and Die in These Towns.
Festival director John Hogan said he had been responding to public demand.
He said their previous performances were widely considered to be among the best in the festival's history.
Mr Hogan also promised a full line-up would be announced next week, before tickets go on sale on 3 March.
He described the festival as a "massive community event with a sprinkle of stardust" and said he was delighted to be able to bring back "local legends" The Enemy.
In the years since their debut album, the band have claimed a number of awards, along with two further Top 10 albums and two Top 10 singles.
The Godiva Festival runs from 30 June to 2 July.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk