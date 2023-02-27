Cody Fisher: Footballer 'would want to know he’s saved some lives'
Thousands of people have signed a petition calling for nightclubs to be made safer after a footballer was stabbed to death in Birmingham.
Cody Fisher, 23, died after being attacked on the dance floor of the Crane nightclub on Boxing Day.
"Cody would want to know that he's made an impact and he's saved some lives," his uncle, Daniel Norman, told the BBC.
The family wants to see metal detectors and stab kits made mandatory at large events to protect people on nights out.
"We don't want it to happen to other people's children," Mr Norman said. "They need to know they're safe when they go out."
Mr Fisher played for non-league Stratford Town in Warwickshire and coached children in the sport.
His uncle said he was "an absolutely loveable kid".
"Every time I saw him my eyes lit up. I think it was the same for everybody.
"He had a heart of gold. He'd do anything for anyone. He'd never got into any trouble in his life.
"He's done loads for the community, the football clubs, teaching little kids. He just had loads of time for everyone."
Three men have been charged with murder after Mr Fisher was stabbed while on a night out with friends, and the club has faced criticism for its safety measures and lost its licence.
A report to Birmingham City Council's licensing committee heard management at the Crane had "little regard" for public safety and police described a "scene of chaos and drug use" when they were called to Mr Fisher's aid.
The family's campaign, which is being called Cody's Law, has attracted the support of more than 22,000 signatories as well as their local Conservative MP, Nadhim Zahawi.
"As the local MP, I will make sure their voices are heard in Westminster," he said.
Latest figures from the ONS reveals the West Midlands has the highest level of knife crime outside of London with levels returning to pre-pandemic levels.
Mr Zahawi said Warwickshire Police, which covers his constituency of Stratford-on-Avon, although not where Mr Fisher was stabbed in Birmingham, was "doing a fantastic job in prevention and education".
"We can't take our eye off the ball," he added. "We've got to make sure we keep engaging."
'It's what he deserves'
Mr Norman said the family was still struggling to come to terms with his nephew's murder.
"Day to day, you're all going through loads of issues in your head trying to deal with everything," he said.
"From what actually happened to what we've got to look forward to - we had loads planned for this year."
They are now focussed on making an impact to make sure nights out are safer for people in the future.
"People need to be at home confident their kids are being looked after in these places," Mr Norman said.
"It's just what [Cody] deserves."
