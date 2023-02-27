David Duckham: Stars pay tribute at Coventry memorial service
Mourners flocked to a memorial service in Coventry to pay their last respects to much-loved rugby union player David Duckham.
The former England and British & Irish Lions back died last month aged 76.
More than 300 people, including fellow sport stars, turned out to celebrate his life and career at the city's cathedral on Monday.
Former rugby union player John Spencer described his team-mate as a "legend of all ages".
The former Coventry athlete made his international debut against Ireland in 1969 and won 36 England caps, with the last of those against Scotland in 1976.
He played at wing and centre and was part of the victorious 1971 British & Irish Lions tour to New Zealand.
"David was an outstanding player and a great inspiration to so many people, particularly in this city," John Sharpe, executive chairman of Coventry Rugby, told BBC CWR at the service.
He added: "His record speaks for itself and to see the glitterati of rugby here today is tribute to that."
Fellow player Willie John McBride told mourners he had "lost his best friend".
World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont said: "Glamour, class and if he had played in an England team that had actually got plenty of ball, he would have been even better than he was."
