Coventry waste collections missed due to funeral of bin man
- Published
Bin collections in most areas of Coventry were missed on Tuesday so colleagues could attend the funeral of a refuse worker who died.
The worker, who has not been named, died while collecting bins on Guild Road, Foleshill, in January.
Staff had been offered compassionate leave by Coventry City Council to attend his funeral service.
Crew members will continue with any missed bin collections from Wednesday, the council said.
The majority of workers who knew the man had been offered leave to pay their respects, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
In a statement on Tuesday, the city council said the backlog could affect collections for the remainder of the week, but advised residents to leave all bins outside.
'We will get to you as soon as we can'
"Not all rounds were completed today, as some crews attended the funeral of their friend and colleague who tragically lost his life while at work last month," the statement said.
"Crews will be back out tomorrow and will start by catching up on anything missed today.
"The catch-up might impact on the rest of the week - so, if we don't get to you on your scheduled day, please leave bins out, and we will get to you as soon as we can."
Bin collections had been suspended for five days in January to support the workforce after the senior crew member died while on his rounds.
An investigation into his death by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is ongoing and is expected to take several months to complete.
A joint letter of condolence from councillors including the Lord Mayor of Coventry, Kevin Maton, and council leader Councillor George Duggins had been sent to the worker's family on behalf of the council.
West Midlands Ambulance Service previously said it had been called to an incident that had involved a refuse collection lorry, shortly before 10:00 GMT on January 19.