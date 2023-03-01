Coleshill charity shop's desperate £30k appeal to stay open
- Published
A charity bookshop in Coleshill has launched an appeal to raise £30,000 in a desperate bid to stay open.
Books Revisited is at risk of closing within a month as its store in the High Street is in need of vital repair work.
The shop, which has been open for about 10 years, raises money for the Mary Ann Evans Hospice.
So far, an online fundraising page has seen more than £8,000 of donations from members of the public.
The hospice has taken the decision to shut the bookshop on 1 April, due to the expense of repairs needed to the wooden framework and windows of the three-storey Grade II-listed building.
However, staff and volunteers have rallied around to try and raise the money.
Volunteer, Barry Reeves said: "The building is more than 200 years old so it is in need of a lot of TLC."
Since launching the campaign, the store has been inundated with support and help from the local community.
Mr Reeves added: "Some of the local schools are doing their own fundraisers as well as the local businesses thinking outside the box and getting creative with their window displays. It has been incredibly heart-warming."
'Source of revenue'
As well as books, the shop stocks jigsaw puzzles, DVDs, CDs and vinyl.
"If we have to close, the hospice will lose a much-needed source of revenue," he said.
"The volunteers have come together to try and save what we think is an asset to the town. In this digital and electronic age people still like the physicality of a book."
Mary Ann Evans Hospice, provides free services to those living with life-limiting illnesses and their families, caring for people in their own homes within Northern Warwickshire.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk