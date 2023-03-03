Lorry driver uses elbow to steer car transporter on M40
A lorry driver was caught by police using just his elbow to steer a car transporter on a busy motorway.
He was "oblivious" to the filming as officers drove alongside the vehicle on the M40 in Warwickshire, National Highways said.
More than 33,000 offences have been recorded since the agency launched Operation Tramline in 2015.
In another case a woman was captured on the same road participating in a video call while holding a mobile phone.
The agency's operation involves police officers using HGV cabs so they can film drivers from an elevated position.
The lorry driver quickly put his hands on the wheel when the officers caught his attention before he was then pulled over near Gaydon by a police car travelling behind, a spokesperson said.
The most common offences were people not wearing seatbelt (9,962) and illegal use of a mobile phone (8,368), followed by 2,257 incidents of drivers not being in proper control of their vehicle.
Drivers can expect warnings, fixed penalty notices, court summons or arrests.
'Unsafe behaviour'
Officers from eight forces will patrol the M1 between London and Leeds in unmarked HGV cabs next week.
National Highways head of road safety Jeremy Phillips said his team were "committed to reducing the number of people killed or seriously injured while travelling on our roads by 50% by 2025".
"To achieve that we need to tackle the unsafe driving behaviour that we sadly still encounter.
"Hundreds of thousands of drivers use our roads every day and the vast majority are sensible behind the wheel, but some are putting themselves and others at risk."
National Police Chiefs' Council lead for roads policing operations Commander Kyle Gordon added officers were happy to support initiatives to reduce the figures.
"Too many people are killed or seriously injured on our roads every year," he said.
"My officers have to visit the families of those killed on our roads five times a day, every day of the week."