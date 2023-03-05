Expectant mums in Coventry pick soundtrack to new lives
- Published
A hospital is offering expectant mothers the chance to pick songs to be played during their caesarean section.
University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire (UCHW) NHS Trust said the initiative created by staff gave patients a "unique experience".
One woman to have taken part in Soundtrack for Life said it made the delivery more than a medical procedure.
A card is also presented to mothers, signed by the theatre staff involved.
New mother Victoria Wormall, who had a Harry Styles song playing while baby Vaughan was delivered, said the initiative made a "massive difference".
"It really felt like there was human connection between [the staff and I] rather than it just being a procedure," she said.
'Always treasure'
"To read the card, which has the name of the song that was playing, and the names of the first people Vaughan saw when he entered the world… it's something that I know we'll keep and always treasure.
"Everyone here has been absolutely amazing and made us feel so special."
The card included the names of the scrub nurse, surgeon, assistant and midwife who the new-born baby saw first, the trust said.
Professor of obstetrics, Steve Thornton, said he came up with the idea while driving home from work one night and said it had since proved to be a popular one.
"The theatre staff at UHCW have been incredibly supportive in helping to turn this idea into a reality," he said.
"I'm not sure it could have been done without them. They have been instrumental.
"Adding the card was a way of allowing our patents to fondly remember the first song their new-born baby ever heard, as well as building that relationship with our wonderful theatre staff."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk