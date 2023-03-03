Woman jailed over false alibi in Wishaw shooting plot
A woman has been jailed after giving a false alibi for her then partner who was involved in a shooting.
Pamiela O'Connor, 38, lied about Nathan Odley's whereabouts after a man was shot in the leg and arm on Grove Lane, Wishaw, near Sutton Coldfield, in September 2021.
On Friday, O'Connor was sentenced to 30 months in prison.
The 38-year-old of Hunger Hill Close, Oakwood, Derby, had been charged with committing an act with intent to pervert the course of justice.
Following the hearing at Warwick Crown Court, Det Insp Collette O'Keefe of Warwickshire Police said: "O'Connor knew about the shooting and who was responsible but chose to lie about her partner's whereabouts to provide him with a false alibi.
"We are committed to bringing people to justice who deliberately provide false evidence and hopefully this sentence will deter other people from doing the same in future."
The force said the unnamed victim of the shooting suffered life-changing injuries and spent nearly a month in hospital.
