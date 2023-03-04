Man struck by car in Coventry dies
A man died when he was hit by a car in Coventry.
Emergency services were called to the scene in The Chesils just after 05:00 GMT.
The pedestrian, a man believed to be aged in his 30s, was confirmed dead at the scene, West Midlands Police said.
A police investigation has been launched and the driver, a 19-year-old woman, is said to be helping the force with inquiries.
Witnesses have been urged to contact police.
