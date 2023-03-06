Coventry fire: Crews damp down hotspots after huge blaze
Fire crews have remained at the scene of a "severe fire" in a two-storey office and warehouse building.
More than 70 firefighters tackled the blaze in Olivier Way, Coventry, after the service received multiple 999 calls from about 17:45 GMT on Sunday.
West Midlands Fire Service said it scaled down its response overnight, with 25 firefighters set to stay "damping down remaining hotspots".
"People nearby no longer need to keep doors and windows closed," it added.
The blaze was on the Cross Point business park, near the M6 and M69 motorways in Walsgrave, the service said.
Crews have been working with local companies in the area, including a supermarket, so staff can access premises and they can keep operating.
Firefighters from Staffordshire were involved in tackling the fire and a hydraulic aerial platform was also used.
The fire service added it worked with West Midlands Police to ensure people leaving a nearby cinema by car could leave safely on Sunday, adding the premises was not evacuated.
