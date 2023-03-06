Former culture trust chair backs calls for inquiry
The former chair of a trust has backed calls for an inquiry into how it ended up in administrations.
Coventry City of Culture Trust was due to lead a three-year legacy programme after Coventry's reign as UK City of Culture came to an end in May 2022.
Last week it called in administrators, with 29 permanent staff and 21 casual workers made redundant.
Ex chair of the trust David Burbidge said was "desperately shocked and disappointed" about what had happened.