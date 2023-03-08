Artist seeks 'ordinary' people's stories Coventry exhibition
People in five blocks of flats in Coventry are being invited to share their story as part of an exhibition.
Museum of Me is looking for 10 "ordinary" people in five blocks on Quinton Park Road to create a museum about themselves.
The project was first held in Birmingham in September and artist Paul O'Donnell came up with the idea.
"Everybody has got little surprises and stories which this project is really all about," he said.
Residents of any age on the road in Cheylesmore have until 23 March to apply and the museums will be held from 10 May, Mr O'Donnell added.
The exhibition was launched in September as part of the Birmingham 2022 Festival around the Commonwealth Games.
Participants, who ranged from eight years old to 88, told their life stories in the project, which is funded by Arts Council England.
Each day a museum is held in Coventry there will be an opening ribbon-cutting ceremony, Mr O'Donnell told BBC Radio CWR.
"The idea is every morning the people living in these blocks and elsewhere will come along and get to meet and talk to each other," he added.
