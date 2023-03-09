Vitiligo: Why I won't be using controversial treatment
- Published
A man who developed vitiligo as a child said he would not use a controversial treatment that may come to the UK.
Ruxolitinib works by removing white patches, but carries some potentially serious side effects.
Vishal Chohan, from Coventry, said his vitiligo had left him feeling self-conscious as he was growing up, but he now embraced it as part of who he is.
"I won't personally buy [ruxolitinib] because I'm past that suffering," he said. "I've embraced the way I look."
Vitiligo is thought to be an autoimmune condition where the person's own body starts attacking cells in the skin that make protective pigment. This causes visible whitened patches or blotches which are prone to sun damage.
Mr Chohan first noticed a white patch above his right eye when he was 11.
"I didn't really think much of it, you don't as a kid," he said.
"Then I went to India for six weeks and in that time it went to both eyes, to my ears, to my hands, to my legs, to my elbows."
It was difficult, he said, and he was taken to a string of doctors and even priests who told him his condition was the result of being "bad" in a previous life.
"You don't tell an 11-year-old kid that do you?," Mr Chohan said. "That had a massive impact on me, I was thinking 'what did I actually do to deserve this'?"
It wasn't until a family holiday when he was 17 he began to feel more confident. All it took was a group of travellers not seeming to notice his white patches.
"At that moment I rewound to when I was 11," he said. "They saw past the vitiligo."
'Make you who you are'
Now Mr Chohan sees his vitiligo as something that makes him unique and not something to be ashamed of.
He worries the success of treatment, which has already been approved in the US, is measured more by its effect on white patches than its wider impact on wellbeing.
Some side effects include acne and a negative effect on people's immune systems.
Recently, Mr Chohan said he had written a letter to his 11-year-old self about his vitiligo.
"It is basically saying 'you're going to go through things that are difficult and it's OK because it will make you who you are and you will be happy'," he said.
