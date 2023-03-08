Fly-tipping blighting Coventry neighbourhood - resident
A resident on a road in Coventry prone to fly-tipping said the council must do more to tackle the piles of dumped rubbish.
Ian Rogers, 34, said several bin bags and mattresses had partly blocked the pavement on Mulliner Street, Foleshill.
He had reported the issue to Coventry City Council, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The council said it had worked hard to clear rubbish caused by fly-tipping and had regularly patrolled the area.
Mr Rogers, who has lived in the area for 10 years, said it was "very depressing" and "unfair" on residents.
He said he had reported the dumped rubbish to the council on 5 March, after watching the pile grow ever larger over a month.
"Fly-tipping has sadly been an issue for many years in Foleshill, but it has gotten worse in recent years," he said.
"I have consistently called for the council to carry out a public information campaign in the worst offending areas, to let residents know the law and how to get rid of waste and unwanted items."
Mr Rogers also suggested the local authority could offer more flexible opening hours at recycling centres.
Coventry City Council said it was "working hard to clear fly-tipping where it happens and to catch the culprits".
It urged people to report incidents through its website.
"We patrol these areas regularly and raise a lot of cases ourselves - we remove rubbish as quickly as possible unless it is on land that we are not responsible for," a council spokesperson added.
The council said it had received anonymous reports of fly-tipping in Mulliner Street and nearby roads, and had removed rubbish as soon as it was notified.
It said it had been looking for further ways to support residents, having previously served fixed penalty notices to those who had dumped waste.
