BBC Young Reporter: Coventry teen who was too anxious to speak helps others
A woman who overcame a severe childhood anxiety disorder is helping young people to communicate.
Jessica, 19, from Coventry, was diagnosed with selective mutism when she was four years old, and was unable to talk to strangers.
She was taught at school the communication tool Makaton which she said was like gaining a "superpower".
"My life changed because I then developed the confidence," Jessica said.
As a youngster, she said, she was shy and found it "disheartening" she could not get her thoughts across to other people as "although I knew what to say, I just couldn't say it".
"At home, I was the typical cheeky, happy child but as soon as I stepped outdoors, it was just communication with my mother and that's it."
Her mother, Sharon, said it was a struggle for her daughter as a child despite her being quite chatty at home.
"She used to talk to me quite a lot but then obviously other people she wouldn't talk to. I could talk for her sometimes, I know you're not supposed to," she said.
Selective mutism
- Selective mutism is a severe anxiety disorder where a person is unable to speak in certain social situations.
- It affects about one in 140 young children and is more common in girls and children who are learning a second language.
- It usually starts in early childhood, between ages two and four, and, if left untreated, can persist into adulthood.
- A child or adult with selective mutism does not refuse or choose not to speak at certain times, they're literally unable to speak.
- The expectation to talk to certain people triggers a freeze response with feelings of panic, like a bad case of stage fright, and talking is impossible.
Source: NHS
Jessica explained: "I look back on when I was younger and realise actually what a superpower Makaton was to me in those times so I thought that I wanted to start teaching it."
Makaton uses hand signs alongside spoken language to help people with learning or communication difficulties.
Jessica in turn uses puppets to teach the tool to children.
"I use a special signing puppet and his name is Jerry," she said. "Together we work as a really great team because he is able to sign while I talk.
"It makes me feel very, very happy."
Jessica relayed her experience through the BBC's Young Reporter competition which allows 11 to 18-year-olds in the UK to share original story ideas via the broadcaster.
The competition for 2023 is open and ideas should be submitted by Friday 31 March 2023 at 23:59 BST.