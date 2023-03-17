Warwick foodbank receives £52K in council funding
- Published
A foodbank will receive £52,000 in council funding over the coming year, a local authority says.
Warwick District Council said it had budgeted for the equivalent of £1,000 a week to support families with the rising cost of living.
Warwick District foodbank, part of the Trussell Trust network, runs sites in Warwick, Leamington Spa and Kenilworth.
The charity's operations manager, Andy Bower, said the funding would "make a real difference".
He said the sum of "£1,000 per week will enable us to purchase additional food and essential household items as we continue to support the lives of those most in need in our local community who are struggling".
He added: "We are delighted that the council has had the foresight to take this very positive initiative."
According to the latest figures from The Trussell Trust, 1.3m emergency food parcels were distributed to people in need between April and September 2022.
Inflation remains at a near 40-year high, pushing up the cost of essentials, with basics such as milk jumping in cost by almost 50%.
"We recognise the critical role that food banks play in supporting people," said Councillor Christopher King.
"We hope that this donation will make a positive impact on the lives of those in our community who are struggling, particularly during these challenging times."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk