Scooter ride-out to remember The Specials' Terry Hall
- Published
Hundreds of scooters are due to join a ride-out in Coventry to mark what would have been Terry Hall's 64th birthday.
The Specials singer and icon of the Two Tone movement died in December after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
Organiser Richard Willie said Hall had "touched all of our souls" and people wanted "to honour his legacy".
People are expected to arrive in Coventry, birthplace of The Specials, from across the country for the event, starting at about 09:30 GMT on Sunday.
"We all loved Terry Hall," said Mr Willie.
"When he died, we just wanted to do something to honour his legacy and all the music he made which was a massive part of our lives."
The Specials spearheaded the Two Tone and ska scenes, and were ground-breaking in their multi-racial membership and how they used pop music to reflect an era of upheaval, unemployment and racial tension.
They split in 1981 but their hits including Ghost Town and Too Much Too Young ensured their legacy.
Mr Willie, who also runs the Lounge Lizards Scooter Club, decided to organise a scooter ride-out as the bikes became a symbol of the music movement at the time.
"The whole mods and rude boys, it all just amalgamated into one scene," he said.
"They all rode scooters, they all looked sharp. Most of them were working class lads but they wanted to look as cool as possible."
Sean Ryan, from the CV Collective scooter club in Coventry, said he hoped a lot of people would join in the event.
"It's going to be massive," he said.
"Being a local lad, Terry Hall was massive for Coventry. Everyone respects what he's done for Two Tone."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk