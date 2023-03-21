Coventry hospital's freedom of the city plaque unveiled
A plaque honouring the efforts of hospital staff throughout the pandemic has been unveiled.
The Freedom of the City was awarded to University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW) NHS Trust by Coventry City Council.
Workers were thanked for their "dedication and selflessness".
It is the first non-military organisation to receive the honour, last given in 2014 to Coventry's adopted Royal Navy ship HMS Diamond.
The plaque is now on display in front of University Hospital.
"Our staff rose to the challenge during the most challenging period in the history of the NHS," said UHCW chief executive officer, Professor Andy Hardy.
"Passing this plaque on their way to work each day will be a reminder for them of the appreciation people have for the dedication and selflessness they showed."
'Rare honour'
UHCW Chair Dame Stella Manzie added: "To receive this very rare honour was a special moment for everyone associated with UHCW."
The award was proposed in recognition of the "incredible work" of NHS staff , with UHCW being chosen in December 2020 to deliver the world's first Covid-19 vaccine, the Trust said.
