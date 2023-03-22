Coventry's Blitz Museum appeals for volunteers

The museum is filled with items from the World War Two era
By Richard Williams
A wartime museum is appealing for volunteers to allow it to stay open on weekends.

Coventry's Blitz Museum, located in the city's Cathedral Ruins, features a trove of 1940's memorabilia and artefacts to take visitors back in time to World War Two.

However, it is now calling on members of the public to join the team so it can extend its opening hours.

"We'd love to open on a Sunday," Jackie Skipp, volunteer coordinator said.

A 1940s school has been recreated at the site

By recreating a period school room and bunker, the museum tells the story of the Coventry Blitz which unfolded on 14 November 1940.

The site now opens on Saturdays between 11:00 and 15:00 GMT and on weekdays during the school holidays and is free to visit.

Three visitors currently help out at the museum to greet visitors and share information

"We'd like to have plenty of volunteers so they can speak to people in all areas. We are very busy when we're open and our volunteers get so much enjoyment out of it," Ms Skipp said.

Volunteers are needed as Ruins Roamers so the site can open on Sundays
Displays tell the tale of what it was like in Coventry on 14 November 1940
Visitors get the chance to re-enact a 1940s school scene

