Coventry street named after community leader Betty Ennis
- Published
A ceremony has been held to mark the naming of a street in memory of a local campaigner.
Betty Ennis moved to the Willenhall area of Coventry having travelled from what was then Persia after World War Two.
She died in 2019 aged 90 as a much-loved part of her community, and a foundation was set up in her name.
Betty Ennis Walk is now set to give her name some further permanence in the area she served.
She was an "absolute leader and icon of this community" said Clel Sneddon of the Pride of Willenhall group.
"She became a prominent member of the community back in the 50s and the 60s and going forwards," he added.
"What we see in this community today from the social club, community centre, traffic light systems, bus routes... all of this can go back to Betty Ennis."
Grandson Charlie Ennis, who had been part of the four-year campaign to get the street named, said "she was just a lovely woman".
"Going around her house it was always full - if it wasn't my family, it was someone from down the road.
"The door was always open, and there'd be a plate of food waiting for you."
Mr Ennis explained how she had successfully campaigned for a new zebra crossing in the area and two extra bus routes, having also organised trips to the seaside for locals.
"She was very, very involved in the community and just kept that spirit going," he told BBC CWR.
"If I was walking with my nan she'd always get stopped in the street," he added.
"She was just a nice person to be around."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk