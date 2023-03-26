Man seriously injured in Warwick stabbing
A man has suffered serious injuries following a knife attack in Warwick.
He was found near the junction of Arden Close and Spinney Hill, Warwickshire, at about 17:00 GMT on Saturday, although police believe the stabbing may have happened elsewhere.
A member of the public took him to hospital where he is being treated for stab wounds to the stomach.
Warwickshire Police said the man remains in a serious but stable condition.
The force said it believed the stabbing had "possibly" occurred "in a property", before the victim was later discovered on the street.
"We're working to establish where the attack took place and are appealing to the public for help, especially if they saw the man," said Det Sgt Alan Hands.
"It was quite a busy time of the day so we're confident people will have seen the victim not realising he was badly injured," he added.
The victim was wearing a dark hoody and tracksuit bottoms, and carrying an orange towel "to help stem the flow of blood," he explained.
Witnesses and anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage have been urged to contact the force.
